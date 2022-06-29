Al-Ghazlani camp crisis to be solved soon, governor says

Shafaq News / The governor of Nineveh, Najm al-Jubouri, announced obtaining government approval to implement Resolution Nb. 287 regarding al-Ghazlani camp.

Al-Ghazlani is the largest and oldest camp of the Iraqi army, in Mosul, and turned into an ISIS headquarters when the terrorist organization invaded the city back in 2014.

Al-Jubouri said in a statement that the governorate and Mosul municipality will prepare plans to turn the camp into apartment complexes.

Every now and then, al-Ghazlani camp crisis resurfaces since it threatens more than 1300 families to be homeless, since they live in an apartment complex -built in 2003- that kept on expanding until reaching lands belonging to the Federal government.