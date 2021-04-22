Report

Al-Gharraf deputy commissioner withdraws his resignation

Date: 2021-04-22T20:23:13+0000
Al-Gharraf deputy commissioner withdraws his resignation

Shafaq News / Dozens of residents of Al-Gharaf district, north of Dhi Qar Governorate, demonstrated demanding the deputy commissioner, Hasan al-Khafaji, to withdraw his resignation.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that Al-Khafaji decided to reverse his decision in response to the demonstrators' demands, and withdrew his letter of resignation he submitted today to the Governor.

Al-Khafaji had submitted his resignation to Governor Ahmed Al-Khafaji, after being threatened by people claiming to be demonstrators, of burning the district's streets unless he provides a job opportunity, within 24 hours, for a demonstrator called Abu Abbas Al-Zaidi.

