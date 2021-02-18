Al-Ghanmi inaugurates al-Rustumiyah Registration Center

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanmi, commissioned al-Rustumiyah traffic registration center in Baghdad, pledging to install significant technologic development.

In a statement, the ministry quoted Al-Ghanmi saying, "the inauguration of Al-Rustumiyah traffic registration center helps to reduce the pressure on the centers of vehicle registration, and driving licenses on one side, and contribute to the progress of the country on the other hand," explaining, "this is complementary to the ministry's efforts to install modern technologies in terms of granting entry visas at airports through electronic gates and modern electronic passports."

The statement added, "the Minister of the Interior made a tour in the corridors of the center and examined the work conduction, praising the role of the Traffic Directorate, which was able, by self-efforts, to accomplish this work, "according to the statement.