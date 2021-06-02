Report

Al-Ghanmi dispatches a Special Force to Basra

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-02T12:10:54+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Interior, Othman al-Ghanmi, reportedly ordered deploying security enhancements in the governorate of Basra in the far south of Iraq.

A security source in the governorate said that al-Ghanmi ordered transferring a force from the Special Forces to Basra.

"The deployed force will be in charge of protecting the Grand Al-Faw port and disengage armed tribal conflicts," the source added.

A statement of Basra operations command said that the commander of Basra operations received Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanimi, and Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, Lieutenant-General Abdul-Amir Al-Shammari, at Al-Shuaiba Airbase.

Al-Ghanimi and Al-Shammari held a meeting with the security leaders in the governorate to review updates on the security situation there.

The meetings touched upon the preparations for the elections, drugs, and tribal conflicts.

