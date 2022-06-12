Report

Al-Ghanmi calls for holding comprehensive talks with EU countries deporting Iraqis

Date: 2022-06-12T16:29:08+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Interior, Othman al-Ghanmi, on Sunday urged the legislative and executive authorities to take the necessary measures to deter the forcible expulsion of Iraqi nationals who sought refuge in Europe.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Ghanmi headed a meeting of the National Commission of the Iraqi Nationals Affairs with representatives of the General-Secretariat of the Iraqi Council of Ministers and the Ministries of Interior, Foreign Affairs, Justice, Finance, and Transportation. 

The meeting discussed the refoulement of Iraqi nationals from Europe, the readout said, and the Minister called for holding comprehensive talks with the countries pursuing this policy. 

Al-Ghanmi called on the Iraqi legislative bodies and consulates abroad to establish channels with the relevant countries to properly address the situation and make a roster for Iraqi nationals residing in those countries.

