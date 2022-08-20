Report

Al-Ghanmi arrives in the Kurdistan region on a field tour

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-20T09:57:33+0000
Al-Ghanmi arrives in the Kurdistan region on a field tour

Shafaq News/ A high-level federal security delegation headed by Interior Minister Othman al-Ghanmi reportedly arrived in the Kurdistan region in a field tour near the Iraqi borders with Syria on Saturday.

"Al-Ghanmi is accompanied by the Deputy Commander of the Joint Operations Command Major-General Abdul-Amir al-Shammari and a group of senior officers," the source told Shafaq News Agency.

"The visit aims to check the border territory under the Kurdistan Regional Government's jurisdiction," the source added, "the delegation will hold a series of meetings with security and military commanders in the region to discuss the border's security."

