Al-Ghanmi arrives in Sinjar for a field tour near the Syrian borders

Shafaq News/ A high-level security and military delegation headed by the minister of Interior, Othman al-Ghanmi, arrived in Nineveh's district of Sinjar on a field tour near the borders of Iraq with Syria, a source revealed on Saturday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Minister al-Ghanmi -along with the Deputy Commander of the Joint Operations Command Major-General Abdul-Amir al-Shammari, the border guards commander, and other senior officers- visited the command of the sixth territory in Western Sinjar.

The visit aims to gain first-hand information on the situation of the borders with Syria.