Al-Ghanmi and Al-Shammari arrive in al-Bu Dor

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanimi, and Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, Lieutenant-General Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, arrived Saturday morning in Tikrit, the center of Saladin Governorate, to cognize on the progress of the investigations into the "Al-bu Dor" massacre.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the joint operations said, "per the direction of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Al-Ghanmi and Al-Shammari arrived in Tikrit to cognize on the investigation into the tragic accident."

The statement indicated that the visit aims to "follow up the results of the investigation of the incident, assess the security situation where the incident took place in particular and in Saladin operations sector in general, and visit the families of the victims and console them for their great loss."

Security forces concluded at evening yesterday, Friday, the inquiries into "Al-Bu Dor massacre" in Saladin Governorate that left eight people dead on Friday dawn, the Security Media Cell said.

The cell said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "the joint investigative committee in charge of investigating the heinous terrorist crime that took place in the village of Al-bu Dor in Tikrit has completed the inquiry into the incident."

According to the Committee, "the perpetrators belong to the terrorist organization of ISIS who infiltrated the village on foot, wearing military uniforms under the pretext of searching the residence of the victims on the outskirts of the village. The assailants carried out their treacherous crime against the innocent, defenseless people known for their national positions."

"The Security forces have identified the person responsible for the crime, and he is a former resident of the village, and the families expelled him for his terrorist acts. The criminal came back for revenge."

The statement concluded, "the crime resulted in the martyrdom of six members of one family, Saladin police officer, and a lawyer."

Earlier today, ISIS claimed responsibility for the bloody attack against whom the terrorist organization deemed "Spies for the Popular Mobilization Forces".