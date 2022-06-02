Al-Ghanmi:+500 IDPs relocated to their hometowns in al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ More than 500 internally displaced persons have returned to their hometowns in al-Anbar under the auspices of acting Minister of Migration, Othman al-Ghanmi, on Thursday.

Al-Ghanmi arrived in al-Anbar earlier today to oversee the relocation of 579 IDPs residing in the slums of Amiriyat al-Fallujah to their hometowns in different areas in the governorate in cooperation with the International Organization of Migration.

Speaking in a press conference later, he said, "it is a pleasure that the Ministry of Migration adopted this humanitarian cause under these circumstances."

"We designed a multi-phased plan that included dismantling camps initially and relocating the IDPs in the slums later. A future well-considered plan was devised in cooperation with the local security forces and international organizations," al-Ghanmi, a minister of Interior as well, said.

"We asked for including plans to uphold returning IDPs in the emergency bill on food security and development," he added, "the plans will remain in force and the migration ministry will continue to play an axial role."