Al-Ghanimi shuts down the Internal Affairs and Security division

Shafaq News / Minister of Interior, Othman al-Ghanimi, issued an order to abolish one of the ministry's intelligence divisions.

A source in the ministry told Shafaq News Agency that al-Ghanimi issued an order to cancel the division of Internal Affairs and Security. The source did not reveal the circumstances of this decision.

The division of Internal affairs and security is a formation of the Ministry of Interior. It mainly focuses on the security of individuals, facilities, documents, and communications of all the ministry's departments. This division scrutinizes the work of the different departments, monitors the behavior of the Ministry’s personnel, and evaluates the performance in line with job behavior.



