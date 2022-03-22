Al-Ghanimi meets the Ministry of Migration's staff

Shafaq News / Othman al-Ghanimi, assumed his duties at the Ministry of migration, today in addition to his original position as Iraqi Interior Minister.

Al-Ghanimi visited the Ministry of Migration today and met with its staff, replacing former Minister Ivan Faiq Jabro, who became a representative in the Parliament.

On March 16, a decision has been issued preventing Ivan Faiq Jabro (former migration minister), and Adel al-Rikabi (former minister of labor) after they became representatives.

The Minister of Justice, Salar Abduljabbar, was assigned the duties of al-Rikabi.