Al-Ghanimi intervenes to follow up on the Diyala bridge incident

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of interior confirmed on Thursday that Minister Othman al-Ghanimi is following up on the the Diyala bridge incident, which took place southeast of Baghdad.

A few hours earlier today, Shafaq News agency reported that bodies of unidentified individuals were found inside the state-owned nuclear compound in Baghdad.

The head of the Ministry's media office and the head of the Security media cell, Saad Maen, that the Minister is personally following up on the file, noting that the Iraqi intelligence agency launched an investigation to uncover the circumstances of the incident.

The forensic units have been deployed in the site, according to Maen, indicating that all information about the two bodies will be disclosed after the investigation is finished.