Al-Ghanimi discusses with security chiefs imposing "state prestige" in Baghdad

Shafaq News / A security source revealed that the Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanmi, convened a high-level security meeting in Baghdad earlier today, Monday.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "Al-Ghanmi met on Monday's evening with the security leaders of Baghdad Operations Command in the presence of the directors of the Federal Security and Intelligence agencies, the Undersecretary for Police Affairs and other general-managers."

The source added, "the meeting focused on imposing the prestige of the state and enhancing security and stability in Baghdad."