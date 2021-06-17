Al-Ghanimi discusses with a high-level Kurdish delegation issues of mutual interest

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanimi, discussed today with a high-level Kurdish delegation, several files of mutual interest. A statement by the Media Office of the Minister of Interior said that the latter discussed several issues of mutual interest, foremost of which is coordination and cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil, enhancing security and stability, especially in the areas controlled by the Federal Security Forces and the Regional Guard forces. the statement added that the parties shed light on the security situation in the border areas, supporting the joint forces, and intensifying work on installing thermal cameras, especially within the sector of responsibility of the Third Brigade of the First Region Command within the borders of al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja. The Minister of Interior stressed that the Kurdistan Regional Guard forces had played a major role in defeating ISIS terrorist gangs and combating crime. For its part, the Kurdish delegation expressed appreciation to the Minister of Interior for his great interest in establishing security and stability, and his constant communication with the security agencies to achieve security in the country.

