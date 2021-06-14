Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Ghanimi discusses several security files with Nineveh's dignitaries

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-14T11:28:56+0000
Al-Ghanimi discusses several security files with Nineveh's dignitaries

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanimi, held a conference today with tribal sheikhs and dignitaries in Nineveh to discuss several security files in the governorate.

Al-Ghanimi said in its conference that security in Nineveh is witnessing a remarkable security situation. The governorate's dignitaries, sheikhs, security leaders and even residents, have contributed to this siguation.

Shafaq News agency correspondent said that Al-Ghanimi discussed many files and listened to the most important demands, problems and needs of the governorate's residents. 

 Al-Ghanimi pledged to reassign some of the dismissed people from the security forces after examining their personal files.

It is worth noting that Al-Ghanimi arrived today morning in Nineveh Governorate.

related

The security situation in the Governorate is "perfect”, PMF Official said

Date: 2021-05-19 15:44:34
The security situation in the Governorate is "perfect”, PMF Official said

PMF apprehend nine terrorists in Nineveh

Date: 2021-03-21 08:07:22
PMF apprehend nine terrorists in Nineveh

The Turkish forces intend to enter Nineveh and Kirkuk, PKK official says

Date: 2021-02-14 10:19:10
The Turkish forces intend to enter Nineveh and Kirkuk, PKK official says

Three terrorists arrested on Mosul-Baghdad highway

Date: 2020-08-25 08:47:22
Three terrorists arrested on Mosul-Baghdad highway

PMF dismantles 300 Austrian missiles in Nineveh plain

Date: 2021-04-01 12:30:23
PMF dismantles 300 Austrian missiles in Nineveh plain

Victim shot dead in an ISIS attack in Nineveh

Date: 2020-10-09 19:39:00
Victim shot dead in an ISIS attack in Nineveh

ISIS female terrorist arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2021-06-02 13:26:36
ISIS female terrorist arrested in Nineveh

Iraqi Security Forces arrests 11 Syrians near the Iraqi-Syrian borders

Date: 2021-02-23 10:31:34
Iraqi Security Forces arrests 11 Syrians near the Iraqi-Syrian borders