Al-Ghanimi discusses several security files with Nineveh's dignitaries

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanimi, held a conference today with tribal sheikhs and dignitaries in Nineveh to discuss several security files in the governorate.

Al-Ghanimi said in its conference that security in Nineveh is witnessing a remarkable security situation. The governorate's dignitaries, sheikhs, security leaders and even residents, have contributed to this siguation.

Shafaq News agency correspondent said that Al-Ghanimi discussed many files and listened to the most important demands, problems and needs of the governorate's residents.

Al-Ghanimi pledged to reassign some of the dismissed people from the security forces after examining their personal files.

It is worth noting that Al-Ghanimi arrived today morning in Nineveh Governorate.