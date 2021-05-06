Al-Ghanimi arrives in Diyala and meets security leaders

Shafaq News / A government source in Diyala said on Thursday that Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanimi, arrived in the governorate to follow up on the security plans to confront ISIS.

The source told Shafaq News agency that Al-Ghanimi held meetings in the Diyala operations command’s headquarters with security leaders and local officials, to discuss plans to clear the al-Waqf basin and what the Rapid Response Forces have accomplished during the past two weeks.

The source confirmed that the Interior Minister had instructed the security leaders to accelerate the clearance of hot spots from ISIS terrorists and prevent them from launching more attacks.

It is worth noting that al-Ghanimi’s visit to Diyala is the second in two weeks amid recurrent terrorist attacks.