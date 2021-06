Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanimi, arrived today in Basra.

A statement of Basra operations command said that the commander of Basra operations received Minister of Interior Othman Al-Ghanimi and Deputy Commander of Joint Operations Lieutenant-General Abdul-Amir Al-Shamri at Al-Shuaiba Air base.

Al-Ghanimi and Al-Shammari will hold a meeting with the security leaders in the governorate to m follow up on n the security situation there.