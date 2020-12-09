Al-Ghanimi: Kirkuk's displacement camps must be closed

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanimi, stressed the need to close the displacement camps in Kirkuk and make the displaced return the displaced to their original residence areas part of the federal government's efforts to close this file during the current year.

Al-Ghanmi said in a press conference held with the acting governor, Rakan al-Jubouri, leaders and security and military officials, "We met the governor at the governorate building and discussed with him the services and security situation, and we agreed to hold an expanded security conference to discuss all the security implications that occur in the governorate."