Al-Ghanemi arrives in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-30T12:25:46+0000
Shafaq News / Iraq's Minister of interior, Othman a-Ghanemi, arrived in Diyala today to discuss the adopted security plans in the governorate.

A local source told Shafaq News agency that al-Ghanemi held a comprehensive meeting with the heads of the Diyala police department and security leaders, and discussed the governorate's security file and ways to put an end to the continuous terrorist attacks targeting the security forces.

The Minister stressed the need to intensity intelligence efforts and military operations to abort such attacks, in addition to securing residential areas, according to the source.

