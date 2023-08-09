Al-Furatayn Movement opts out of upcoming provincial elections

Shafaq News/ "Al-Furatayn" Movement, under the leadership of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, has declared its decision to abstain from participating in the forthcoming provincial council elections scheduled for December 18th.

The Movement elucidated that, as an Iraqi political entity headed by its Secretary-General, al-Sudani, who shoulders a national and historical responsibility in the governance of the executive authority, it deems non-participation in these elections as the most fitting course of action. This determination aims to bolster the government's endeavors in ensuring the triumph of the elections.

Furthermore, the Movement expounded that during this timeframe, it has opted to concentrate on substantial grassroots initiatives, prioritizing the endorsement of reformative and corrective trajectories as delineated in the government's program. This resolution to refrain from electoral contention equally extends to abstaining from involvement in any "shadow" list, and abstaining from endorsing any other political entity, party, or grouping.

This strategy is driven by the unwavering "commitment" of al-Furatayn Movement, its Secretary-General, and its members to sidestep involvement in political rivalries during this electoral phase. This standpoint positions the Movement to better bolster the government's preparations for equitable elections that authentically echo the populace's convictions and democratically articulate their choices.

Moreover, the role of PM al-Sudani will be limited to facilitating the executive apparatus provision of utmost support for the successful conduct and protection of the elections.

The Movement reiterated its commitment to this objective, stressing its resolute adherence. It urged the citizens of Iraq, the voters, and the candidates to exert their utmost efforts, each from their respective positions, to ensure the success of these elections.