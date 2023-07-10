Al-Fayyadh withdraws a PMF Director's authorities

Shafaq News / Commander-in-Chief of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Faleh al-Fayyadh, issued an administrative order on Monday that entails the revocation of authorities granted to the Director of the Administrative and Financial Department within the PMF.

According to a document released by al-Fayyadh, the decisions encompassed "granting the Secretary-General the powers of external and internal communications, in directing tasks and duties pertaining to the work of the General Administrative and Financial Department."

Furthermore, all previous delegations of external communications granted to the Director-General of the Administrative and Financial Department have been abolished, and external communications of the aforementioned directorate will require the approval of the Secretary-General, with the order to take effect from the date of its issuance.