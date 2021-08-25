Al-Fayyadh: the Sinjar agreement was stalemated 

Shafaq News/ The head of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF), Faleh al-Fayyadh, said today that the Sinjar agreement was put on half.

Al-Fayyadh said in a press conference held in Nineveh, "We hope that the problems of Sinjar has come to an end, as Sinjar is still an unstable region."

According to al-Fayyadh, the federal government is trying to retrograde all the forces from Sinjar and assign to the local police the task of maintaining the district's stability, but some problems are hindering implementing the decision.

Al-Fayyadh pointed out, "The Sinjar Agreement has faltered, but it remains in the implementation phase. In the last meeting of the National Security Council, we discussed Sinjar problems and we will surely solve them."

"One of the reasons that prevent maintaining Sinjar's stability is regional interference", noting, "Al-Hashd al-Shaabi does not have a position on what is happening in the Iraqi arena, and our visit today mostly aim to support the PMF to prevent the occurrence of any violations in Nineveh Governorate."

He indicated that work is ongoing to solve the pending issues between the PMF, the Peshmerga, and the Iraqi army, to control the areas separating the territories of the region and the central government.

"During our visit, we met the PMF fighters in southern Mosul and listened to their complaints in order to solve them in the future. We also assigned the task of protecting the power transmission towers to some of our PMF partitions. This visit is to maintain security and stability in the governorate", he concluded.