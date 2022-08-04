Al-Fayyadh responds to al-Sadr's statements about PMF

Shafaq News/ The chairperson of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) Commission, Falih al-Fayyadh, on Thursday, responded to Muqtada al-Sadr's recent tweet about PMF.

Al-Fayyadh said in a statement that the PMF chose not to take part in the current situation and distance itself from the current crisis.

Al-Sadr said earlier today that calls for "Shiite unity" should not impede the battle against corruption and dependence on external forces, commending al-Hashd al-Shaabi's (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) non-alignment amid the heavy wrangling between the camps of "the Sadrists" and the "Coordination Framework".