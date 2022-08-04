Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Fayyadh responds to al-Sadr's statements about PMF

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-04T17:36:42+0000
Al-Fayyadh responds to al-Sadr's statements about PMF

Shafaq News/ The chairperson of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) Commission, Falih al-Fayyadh, on Thursday, responded to Muqtada al-Sadr's recent tweet about PMF.

Al-Fayyadh said in a statement that the PMF chose not to take part in the current situation and distance itself from the current crisis.

Al-Sadr said earlier today that calls for "Shiite unity" should not impede the battle against corruption and dependence on external forces, commending al-Hashd al-Shaabi's (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) non-alignment amid the heavy wrangling between the camps of "the Sadrists" and the "Coordination Framework".

related

The religious authority in Najaf refused to intervene in Musleh's case, a source confirms

Date: 2021-05-27 13:55:26
The religious authority in Najaf refused to intervene in Musleh's case, a source confirms

Al-Hashd al-Shaabi did not enter al Mayadin

Date: 2020-07-29 11:20:44
Al-Hashd al-Shaabi did not enter al Mayadin

PMF raids an IED factory on Baghdad-Samarra road

Date: 2021-07-04 16:11:42
PMF raids an IED factory on Baghdad-Samarra road

Demonstrators burns a headquarter of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi

Date: 2020-08-08 13:11:43
Demonstrators burns a headquarter of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi

ISIS injured a PMF member in Kanous Island

Date: 2021-08-20 11:31:43
ISIS injured a PMF member in Kanous Island

Three members of Al-Hashd injured in an ISIS attack

Date: 2020-08-24 05:28:36
Three members of Al-Hashd injured in an ISIS attack

PMF Lieutenant survives an assassination attempt

Date: 2022-04-10 06:49:07
PMF Lieutenant survives an assassination attempt

Clashes between Al-Hashd and ISIS

Date: 2020-09-14 05:34:03
Clashes between Al-Hashd and ISIS