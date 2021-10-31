Al-Fayyadh on al-Sadr shutting down Saraya al-Salam: a decision only PMF command can make

Shafaq News/ The head of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF), Falih al-Fayyadh, said that deciding the movement of the troops affiliated with the PMF is a prerogative of the PMF's Chief of Staff.

Al-Fayyadh's remarks came against the backdrop of Muqtada al-Sadr's statements about closing the headquarters of Saraya al-Salam, a PMF faction that is loyal to the leader of the Sadrist movement, in all the Iraqi governorates except for Baghdad, Najaf, Karbala, and Saladin (Samarra).

A document issued by the office of al-Fayyadh himself said that "the movement of any unit can only be decided by the PMF's Chief of Staff."

The document stipulated the PMF members from the brigades 313, 314, and 315 who miss their joining day will be held accountable.

It is noteworthy that the brigades 313, 314, and 315 are the official nomenclature of the military wing of the Sadrist movement, Saraya al-Salam.