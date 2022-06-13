Report

Al-Fayyadh: PMF will not be a part of any political conflict

Date: 2022-06-13T10:05:55+0000
Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) will take part in any "political conflict", chairperson Falih al-Fayyadh said on Monday.

In a speech he delivered on the eighth anniversary of the PMF's establishment, al-Fayyadh said, "PMF will not be a part of any political conflict. I am addressing Sayyid Muqtada al-Sadr, who addressed al-Hashd...Al-Hashd will not be a tool of hegemony or oppression."

"Along with the other forces, the PMF is a protector of Iraq. It will not be a proxy for a political force or soldiers for a government or people. It is a party that preserves peace and security," he elaborated.

Al-Fayyadh stressed that "the PMF will defend the state. We will not allow toppling the state."

Yesterday, Sunday, the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called for separating al-Hashd al-Shaabi from the "armed factions" in Iraq.

