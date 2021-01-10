Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-10T14:36:53+0000
Al-Fayyad on U.S. Treasury sanctions: We do not care

Shafaq News / The head of al-Hashd al-Shaabi Authority, Faleh al-Fayyad, commented earlier today, Sunday, on the U.S. Treasury decision to enlist his name in the sanctions list.

Al-Fayyad said in a speech at a ceremony held in Kirkuk governorate on the anniversary of the assassination of the deputy head of al-Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, "We do not care about those who see us in this way or that, according to their interests and whims. We will continue to defend what we believe in, and we will do whatever it takes for our homeland."

"We do not see ourselves through the eyes of others, but rather through the eyes of our people," he continued.

On Friday, U.S. Treasury announced imposing sanctions on the head of al-Hashd al-Shaabi Authority in Iraq, Faleh Al-Fayyad.

