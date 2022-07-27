Report

Al-Fayadh: what happened in the Green Zone is unacceptable

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-27T20:17:13+0000
Shafaq News / The chairman of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF), Falih al-Fayadh, commented on the protests of the Sadrist movement's supporters' that erupted on Wednesday.

Al-Fayadh said in a televised interview, "The citizens have the right to demonstrate. However, unacceptable transgressions happened in the Green Zone today, including the storming of Parliament."

"Al-Hashd al-Shaabi calls for political dialogue between all parties, and prioritizes Iraq's stability and sovereignty", he added.

Shafaq News Agency correspondents reported exclusive photos and videos of the demonstrations against the nomination of Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani for prime minister.

Most of the demonstrators are supporters of the Sadrist Movement, with the participation of other opposition parties.

The demonstrators were chanting for Muqtada al-Sadr.

Shafaq News Agency followed the demonstrators, who arrived at the gates of the heavily-fortified Green Zone, and hundreds of them stormed the Iraqi parliament building.

In response, security forces fired tear gas to disperse them.

The Iraqi forces also shot fire intensively, which injured some demonstrators.

