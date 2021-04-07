Al-Fayadh discusses with Bogdanov several issues of common interest
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-04-07T17:12:56+0000
Shafaq News / The head of al-Hashd al-Shaabi, Falih al-Fayadh, met with Russian officials today to discuss regional security affairs, Mehr news agency reported.
Al-Fayadh met and held talks with Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of the Russian Security Council and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow.
As by Al-Sumaria TV network, both parties discussed regional security issues, ways of cooperation, and bilateral relations between Iraq and Russia.
Furthermore, the meeting discussed the serious progress in the Iraqi-Russian relations, stressing their readiness to enhance communication and cooperation in the security sector.
In his meeting with Bogdanov, Al-Fayadh reviewed the main aspects of cooperation in West Asia, as well as combatting terrorism.
However, the Russian side reiterated its support of the unity and sovereignty of Iraq.