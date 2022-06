Shafaq News / The head of al-Hashd al-Shaabi, Faleh al-Fayadh, said that he is not running for the position of Prime Minister.

Al-Fayadh also clarified that he is not a spokesman for the Coordination Framework.

"It is a shame on anyone, whether they belong to the Framework or the (Sadrist) movement, who drags the people's security into politics", he added.