Shafaq News / The head of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) authority, Falih al-Fayadh, arrived today in al-Anbar governorate to meet the head of al-Jazeera Operations Command, Maj. Gen Katheer Abdulrahman.

According to a statement by the PMF, the meeting aims to assess the governorate's security situation and enhance coordination between the PMF and the security forces.