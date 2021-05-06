Report

Al-Fayad conveys al-Kadhimi's letter to Bashar al-Assad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-06T14:09:52+0000
Shafaq News/ The Head of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF), Faleh al-Fayad, conveyed a letter from the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to the Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad.

According to a statement by the Syrian Presidency, the letter revolved around the bilateral relations, issues of mutual interest, updates on the political and security situation, counter-terrorism endeavors, and the cooperation between Iraq and Syria to curb it and eradicate its hotspots in the border areas.

"In the meeting, al-Fayad and al-Assad shared views on the situation in the region and the challenges facing it and the importance of sustainable cooperation between Iraq and Syria in all fields which acts as a boosting force to both countries against these challenges. "

