Shafaq News / The head of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Faleh al-Fayyad, arrived in the Syrian capital, Damascus, to meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

An informed source told Shafaq News agency that the two sides will discuss the security file and developments in the region.

It is noteworthy that Al-Fayad is responsible for the Iraqi-Syrian file, and has worked as an envoy for the Iraqi prime minister since Haidar al-Abadi and Mustafa al-Kadhimi's term.