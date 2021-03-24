Al-Fayad armed supporters beseige a medical complex in Al-Rifai

Shafaq News / Supporters of al-Rifai dismissed commissioner, Kadhim al-Fayad, besieged a medical clinic complex owned by the current commissioner, Ammar Al-Rikabi.

Witnesses told Shafaq News agency that al-Rakabi Medical Complex – currently besieged by Al-Fayyad's armed supporters- includes private clinics and pharmacies, has dozens of visitors, along with doctors and their assistants.

Moreover, they added that this matter prompted the new commissioner's brothers and supporters to use weapons for self-defense, noting that the security forces intervened and imposed their control over the situation and opened lawsuits against the attackers.

Earlier today, The dismissed Deputy Commissioner of al-Rifai district, Kadhem al-Fayad, revolted against the decision of the interim governor of Dhi Qar, Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi, despite replacing him.

Al-Fayad said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the decision to dismiss was orchestrated without consulting the people of al-Rifai district."

"The locals reject my dismissal. As long as the people and the tribe elders stand by me, I will not surrender my post. I am here. Walking away from my duty is a betrayal to the people who entrusted me with it."

"The appointed Deputy Commissioner forged a stamp and issued some falsified orders by now. However, the original stamp is with me."

"Some demonstrators, who support the current Deputy Commissioner, and they are a few, for some reason turned on us despite supporting and burning the streets for us before."

Al-Fayad denied fueling the protests, "only the people's support for me prompted them to do that."

The people of al-Rifai stormed the streets of the district after the interim governor of Dhi Qar dismissed al-Fayad and appointed Ammar al-Rikabi in lieu.