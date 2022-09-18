Al-Fatlawi commends the KDP's feminism

Shafaq News/ Lawmaker Hanan al-Fatlawi on Sunday commended the pioneer women representation in the politics of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), hoping other Iraqi parties follow its lead.

In a tweet she shared earlier today, the head of "Erada" (Will) Movement, Hanan al-Fatlawi, said, "despite my disagreement with some of the Kurdistan Democratic Party policies, assigning ladies to as the rapporteur of the bloc, spokesperson to the bloc, and spokesperson to Barzani (the president of the party Masoud Barzani) is admirable."

"Three ladies from three different religions... Hopefully other parties follow their lead," she added.

Recently, Dr. Khaleda Khaleel, was assigned to the duties of Masoud Barzani's spokesperson.

Khaleel, a Yazidi author and professor, served as a deputy speaker of the Kurdistan region's parliament and was a member of the Iraqi parliament.