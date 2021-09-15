Al-Fateh hints that Israel is behind airstrikes against PMF

Shafaq News/ Al-Fateh Coalition led by Hadi Al-Amiri hinted on Wednesday that Israel was behind airstrikes targeting the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on the borders.

The Coalition said, "We condemn in the strongest terms the attack on our armed PMF on the Iraqi-Syrian borders."

It added, "The recurrence of blatant attacks on Iraqi sovereignty calls for a clear position of the Iraqi government and parliament to preserve the independence and secure complete protection to our people by identifying the countries responsible for these attacks and confronting them to safeguard the borders and the pure blood of our people."

The Coalition, which includes the political arms of the Popular Mobilization Forces, indicated that the completion of the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraqi lands is the step that will protect Iraq's sovereignty.

The Coalition hinted that Israel was behind the strikes, saying, "The Zionist entity appears to have been terrified by the Iraqi government's decision to return 30,000 of its citizens to the Popular Mobilization formations."

On Tuesday, a security source told Shafaq News Agency that "four airstrikes of unknown source targeted the Popular Mobilization Forces on the borders in the Al-Qaim area in Al-Anbar."

The strikes destroyed three PMF vehicles.

The Global Coalition also distanced itself from these airstrikes.