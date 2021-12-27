Al-Fateh announced its commitment to Federal Court's decision regarding the elections

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-27T15:11:00+0000

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Head of Al-Fateh Alliance, Hadi Al-Amiri, announced a commitment to the Federal Court's decision in the ratification of the election results, noting that his step comes "in the interest of Iraq's stability." "committed to the constitution and the law, and due to our fear for Iraq's security and political stability, and our belief in the political process and its democratic path, we adhere to the Court's decision despite our belief that the electoral process was full with fraud and manipulation," Al-Amiri said in a statement. He added, "The appeals we submitted to the Court were solid, logical, and acceptable. If we submitted them to any court in any country that respects democracy, it would have been sufficient to cancel the election results." "Despite all this, we affirm our commitment to Court decision, which was subjected to great external and internal pressures." He concluded. On Monday, the Federal Supreme Court ratified the results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections that were held on October 10. By taking this decision, the Federal Court resolved a three-month controversy over the election results, which were rejected by some blocs, including the Shiite Coordination Framework that escalated its position by protesting for more than two months in front of the gates of the Highly-fortified Green Zone in Baghdad. The final results showed that the Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr won 73 seats, followed by the "Progress (Takadum)" Coalition led by Muhammad al-Halbousi with 37 seats. Next, the State of Law Coalition led by former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki with 33 seats, then the Kurdistan Democratic Party led by Masoud Barzani with 31 seats. Compared with 2018 results, The Al-Fateh Alliance lost 31 seats, taking only 17 seats in the last elections. Iraq's Supreme Court rejected the complaint lodged by the head of al-Fatah, Hadi al-Ameri, to dispute October's election results, a court ruling read by the Court's chairman, Jassim Mohammed, said. The Court called on the Iraqi Parliament to amend the law and adopt hand counting and tallying exclusively. "The Federal Court decided to dismiss the complaint of the plaintiffs Hasan Farhan Abdallah -al-Ameri- and Mohammad Jasim, charge them with the expenses and fees, and dismiss their request to issue a preliminary decision to halt the ratification of the final results of the election." On the other hand, an informed political source said that the new Iraqi Parliament will hold its first session on Monday, January 10, 2022.

