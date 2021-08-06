Al-Fateh Bloc: political parties are trying to postpone the parliamentary elections

Shafaq News/ The Al-Fateh Parliamentary Bloc accused, on Friday, Governmental political parties of trying to postpone the parliamentary elections.

The member of Al-Fateh Bloc, Ahmed Al-Kinani told Shafaq News Agency, "There are political parties that hold high ministerial positions in the government are trying “to inflame the street” and postpone the parliamentary elections until further notice.

He added, "These parties have realized that they have lost their confidence by the Iraqi street, and are trying today to obstruct holding the elections."

Al-Kinani indicated that holding the elections in October is the “best solution to get out of the crises and to form a new government capable of serving the citizen."

It is noteworthy that the Independent High Electoral Commission had confirmed that the date for the parliamentary elections, on the 10th of next October, is an "inevitable and irreversible" date.