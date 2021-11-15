Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Fateh Alliance: the decision to recounting votes proves that there was fraud in the elections

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-15T09:50:43+0000
Al-Fateh Alliance: the decision to recounting votes proves that there was fraud in the elections

Shafaq News/ Al-Fateh Alliance, led by Hadi Al-Amiri, commented today, Monday, on the Judicial Authority's decision to manually recount the ballot at some polling stations.

The leader of the Alliance, Karim Aliwi, told Shafaq News Agency, "this decision indicates that there were fraud and manipulation with evidence in the results of the early parliamentary elections."

Aliwi added, "We expect that, during the next few days, the Judiciary would issue other decision in this regard."

Based on the Judiciary's decision, Today, Monday, the Independent High Electoral Commission started the manual counting in 108 polling stations.

related

Resistance Coordination Commission: our security forces are Iraq's shield

Date: 2021-10-18 19:22:23
Resistance Coordination Commission: our security forces are Iraq's shield

Iraq is preparing for Election day 

Date: 2021-09-30 08:23:42
Iraq is preparing for Election day 

Four arrested for attempting to buy votes

Date: 2021-10-10 11:21:28
Four arrested for attempting to buy votes

Iraqi Elections: on time, no law amendment

Date: 2021-06-12 19:53:26
Iraqi Elections: on time, no law amendment

Supreme Judicial Council form committees to follow up the elections day violations

Date: 2021-10-04 12:50:31
Supreme Judicial Council form committees to follow up the elections day violations

Najaf: EVM dysfunctions contributed to the low voters' turnout in the governorate

Date: 2021-10-10 12:35:35
Najaf: EVM dysfunctions contributed to the low voters' turnout in the governorate

Azm coalition demands international supervision over the upcoming elections 

Date: 2021-06-17 10:09:17
Azm coalition demands international supervision over the upcoming elections 

IHEC publishes the results of the elections

Date: 2021-10-16 21:16:57
IHEC publishes the results of the elections