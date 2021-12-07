Al-Fateh Alliance: the American messages are messages of death

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Al-Fateh Alliance, a prominent Iraqi party, accused the United States of being behind the recent attacks and explosions in Iraq, considering them as "American messages" for remaining its troops in the country.

The leader in the Coalition, Hamid Al-Moussawi, told Shafaq News Agency, "The security breaches and terrorist acts in the governorates of Kirkuk, Diyala, and Basra are American messages to pressure not to withdraw the occupying combat forces from Iraqi lands."

He added, "Everyone should beware of repeating these violations in other Iraqi cities. The American messages, which are messages of death, may arise in the coming days to remain the American forces in Iraq. Still, this matter will not be accepted by the national political forces as well as the Iraqi resistance factions."

At least four people were killed and four wounded in an explosion in Iraq's southern oil hub Basra Tuesday, a source said.

The explosion took place at al-Somood Bridge near the Chancellery building of the Basra Teaching Hospital.

Local news reports initially reported a car bomb, but a source told Shafaq News Agency that a motorcycle had exploded.

"According to preliminary information, highly explosive material was rigged to the motorcycle which exploded near a vehicle, burning it completely and damaging other vehicles nearby," the source said.

The Security Media Cell (SMC) confirmed that the blast resulted from a booby-trapped motorcycle.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.