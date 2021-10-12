Al-Fateh Alliance rejects the results of the elections
Category: Iraq News
Shafaq News/ Head of Al-Fateh Alliance Hadi Al-Amiri objected on Tuesday to the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections in Iraq, describing them as "fabricated."
In a brief press statement, Al-Amiri said, "We do not accept these fabricated results, whatever the price. We will defend the votes of our candidates and voters with full force."
Earlier, the security official of the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades, "Abu Ali Al-Askari," also rejected the results, which showed a noticeable decline in most of the political arms of the "resistance" factions.
In turn, the "Coordinating Committee of the Resistance factions," which includes Shiite political forces, said, "...we announce our appeal against the announced results and our non-acceptance, we will take all measures to prevent voter manipulation."
According to the preliminary results, the Al-Fateh Alliance, a prominent Shiite force, won 14 seats after taking 48 seats in the 2018 elections.
The "Sadr bloc" still keeps the highest number of seats in Parliament with 73.
The Alliance of Progress (Takadum) led by the Parliament speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi came second with 41 seats. The State of Law Coalition led by former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki with 37 seats, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party led by Masoud Barzani with 32 seats.