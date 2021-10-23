Al-Fateh Alliance refused the UN security Council statement

Shafaq News/ Al-Fateh Alliance, led by Hadi Al-Amiri, rejected the statement of the UN Security Council on Saturday, which congratulated the success of the Iraqi elections.

The Alliance said, "We were surprised by the Security Council statement, which congratulated the success of the elections before resolving the legal challenges, and despite many objections from the majority of political forces and candidates, which removes the international organization and its mission from impartiality and raises questions about its role."

"The international and local observers, especially the European Union mission, recorded many irregularities on the day of the elections and the announcement of the results." It added.

The Alliance affirmed that "responding to the demands of the masses and political forces by recounting the votes in all stations is a right that we will never give up, and we reject any external interference related to the elections."

Earlier, the UN Security Council congratulated the Iraqi people and the Government on the latest elections, held on 10 October.

"The members of the Security Council welcomed interim reports that the early elections proceeded smoothly and featured significant technical and procedural improvements from previous elections," The Security Council said in a statement.

"The members of the Security Council commended the Independent High Electoral Commission for conducting a technically sound election, and the Government of Iraq for its preparations for the elections and for preventing violence on Election Day."

"The members of the Security Council commended the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for providing IHEC technical assistance and international monitoring team the Government of Iraq requested to strengthen the electoral process and promote transparency." The statement added.

The statement also welcomed the efforts of the Member States and other international organizations to observe the elections, notably the European Union long-term Election Observation Mission, the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and others and domestic organizations.

"The members of the Security Council deplored the recent threats of violence against UNAMI, IHEC personnel, and others."

"The members reiterated the UN Secretary-General's call for all stakeholders to show patience and respect to the electoral timeline. Furthermore, the members of the Security Council stressed that any electoral disputes that may arise should be resolved peacefully through established legal channels. Once the results are ratified, the members of the Security Council look forward to the peaceful formation of an inclusive government the reflects the will of the Iraqi people and their call for a stronger democracy." The statement said.

"The members of the Security Council reiterated their support for the Government of Iraq and their commitment of Iraq's independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity."

"The members of the Security Council reiterated their support for the Government of Iraq's efforts to deliver meaningful reforms and advance inclusive political dialogue aimed at meeting the Iraqi people's legitimate demands to address corruption, provide essential and basic services, diversify the economy, create jobs, improve governance, and strengthen viable and responsive state institutions." The statement concluded.