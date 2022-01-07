Al-Fateh Alliance receives the Kurdish delegation in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The head of the Al-Fateh Alliance Hadi Al-Amiri, received the joint Kurdish delegation headed by Hoshyar Zebari on Friday evening.

The delegation will discuss several issues, including nominating candidates for the three presidencies and forming the next federal government.

Earlier today, the Kurdish delegation, which includes members of the two main Kurdish parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, visited the political bureau of the Sadrist.

The head of the delegation and the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Hoshyar Zebari, said in a joint press conference with the leader of the Sadrist, Nassar al-Rubaie, that the meeting was "friendly and frank."

"The dialogue with the Sadrist is constructive," he said.

For his part, Al-Rubaie said that the meeting is a part of a long-time understandings," affirming that "our positions are unified about the parliamentary session next Sunday and the formation of the new government."

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the delegation would meet with other Shiite and Sunni political forces before Sunday's session.

It is worth noting that according to the results of the elections, the Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr won 73 seats, followed by the "Progress (Takadum)" Coalition led by Muhammad al-Halbousi with 37 seats. Next, the State of Law Coalition led by former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki with 33 seats, then the Kurdistan Democratic Party led by Masoud Barzani with 31 seats.

Compared with 2018 results, The Al-Fateh Alliance lost 31 seats, taking only 17 seats in the last elections.

During this period, more frequent periodic meetings and encounters are held among all political parties to follow up many entitlements, including forming the new Iraqi government and choosing the prime minister, selecting the new Speaker of Parliament, and the president of Iraq.

Despite all discussions with the Shiite Coordination Framework, Al-Sadr insists on forming a national majority government with the participation of the winning blocs instead of a consensus government.