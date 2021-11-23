Al-Fateh Alliance calls for escalation after the SRSG's briefing

Shafaq News/ Al-Fateh Alliance, led by Hadi Al-Amiri, said that a significant escalation could occur in protest against the briefing of the head of the United Nations mission in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, to the UN Security Council.

The former deputy and a member of the Alliance, Mukhtar Al-Mousawi, told Shafaq News Agency, "The briefing given by the UN Representative confirms to us that she is one of the conspiracy's parties that tamper the legislative elections, and therefore what she said will push towards escalation."

He added, "If the judiciary's position is similar to Plasschaert's not to amend the election results following the appeals, we will inevitably resort to a major escalation that may threaten civil peace."

Al-Mousawi confirmed that the final decision is for the leadership of the Coordination Framework, and "I believe that we will boycott the entire political process and will not participate in the next government."

He revealed that when UN Envoy attended the meeting of the Shiite Coordination Framework, recognized that there were errors in the electoral process and listened to all the evidence and promised to remedy the defect, but "what she presented today reveals her surprising contradictions."

"The Coordination Framework will inevitably take action, but not before the Federal Court ratifies the final results."

It is worth noting that Al-Fateh Alliance won only 14 seats in the last elections.

The Alliance objected to the preliminary results, describing them as "fabricated."

In a brief press statement, Al-Amiri said, "We do not accept these fabricated results, whatever the price. We will defend the votes of our candidates and voters with full force."