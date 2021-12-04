Al-Fateh Alliance: IHEC was not prepared to conduct the elections

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the leader of the Al-Fateh Alliance Hadi Al-Amiri said that the Independent High Electoral Commission was not ready to conduct the polls.

Al-Amiri said, "We had hoped that the elections would be held in full transparency away from fraud, and we believed that early elections would be one of the main stations of the political process when confidence can be restored after the popular demonstrations that started in 2019".

Al-Amiri added, "in all our meetings with the commission, we said that we are afraid of manipulating the election results electronically, and large countries are also concerned of that."

"On the seventh of last August in the government palace, a meeting was held headed by the prime minister and in the presence of all the leaders of the Shiite, Sunni and Kurdish blocs, as well as the special representative of the United Nations. We revealed our fears of electoral fraud."

He stressed that "the Electoral Commission is mandated to hand over the results to each candidate before sending a copy to the headquarters of the Electoral Commission in Baghdad."

Al-Amiri said that "the report proved that legal violations exist, and that the Commission said when announcing the election results that it represented 95% of the polling stations, after which it turned out that it represented only 79%.”