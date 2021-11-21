Al-Fatah: we have submitted enough evidence to annul the election results

Shafaq News/ Al-Fatah coalition disclosed today, "evidence that proves and confirms" fraud and manipulation in the recent Iraqi elections.

The leader in the coalition, Mahmoud Al-Hayani, told Shafaq News Agency, "The recent change in the results after the decisions of the judiciary confirms and proves the existence of fraud and manipulation in the early parliamentary elections. This is evidence proven by judicial decisions, especially after losing candidates won and vice versa."

"The judicial body's disclosure of fraud and manipulation will push the political and popular forces to increase pressure in order to manually recount votes, until the forgery process is fully revealed and the real political forces are determined according to the will of the Iraqi people, not according to foreign agendas."

In this context, Hadi al-Amiri, the head of the alliance, said that enough evidence had been submitted to the Federal Court to annul the election results.

This came during Al-Amiri's visit to the head of the Victory Coalition, Haider Al-Abadi, and the head of the National Coalition, Iyad Allawi, separately in Baghdad, to discuss political developments and the current election results crisis, according to a statement by Al-Amiri's office.

Al-Amiri, Al-Abadi, and Allawi stressed, "the need to follow up on appeals in the parliamentary elections through legal and judicial means."

For his part, Al-Amiri indicated, according to the statement, that the appeal submitted by Al-Fatah Alliance to the Federal Court, last Thursday, contained enough evidence to annul the election results.