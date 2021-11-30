Report

Al-Fatah undermines the outcome of the investigation into al-Kadhimi's assassination attempt 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-30T10:56:09+0000
Shafaq News/ The leading figure of al-Fatah alliance, Ahmed al-Mousawi, undermined the outcomes of the investigation into the circumstances of the failed assassination attempt against the Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Al-Mousawi said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the special conference dedicated to investigating PM al-Kadhimi's assassination attempt did not reveal anything new. It did not indict anyone."

"Earlier, al-Fatah alliance demanded forming an impartial committee to identify the perpetrators who assaulted a symbol of the state."

"How could an officer detonate the projectile and destroy the evidence? Al-Fatah alliance demanded to include al-Hashd al-Shaabi [Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF] in the committee, but they refused."

Security expert Ahmed al-Sharifi told Shafaq News Agency, "what the conference revealed does not match the gravity of the incident. It was more a media show than a professional and Scientific investigation."

"The incriminating evidence shall be more accurate and diagnostic. The factors are vital given how perilous the incident is. I believe the issue is subject to political compromisations and deals."

"Many criteria apply to the culprit parties. Some pointed fingers towards Iran because it transferred the technology (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles-UAVs) to its proxies in the country. But the information al-Araji presented clears Iran given that the projectiles found at al-Kadhimi's residence were manufactured domestically. Therefore, it is easy to identify the perpetrators," he continued, "the briefing hints at a conflict between the armed factions and the state...the election results drew a frontline between the two conflicting parties."

The head of the committee investigating al-Kadhimi's assassination attempt, National Security Advisor Qasem al-Araji, said, "the committee did not charge a person or a party so far. The investigation needs more time to materialize."

