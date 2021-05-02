Al-Fatah to run for elections without alliances

Shafaq News / Al-Fatah coalition announced on Sunday that it will run for elections on its own with a unified list.

MP of Sadiqoun bloc, Muhammad Karim Al-Baldawi, told Shafaq News Agency, "Al-Fatah has designated candidates for the electoral districts of all the governorates, and has submitted its final list to the commission; it will run for the parliamentary elections without any alliances."

He indicated that Al-Fatah's list includes four main blocs led by Hadi Al-Amiri: Badr, Sadiqoun, Sanad, and Tashih."

In a related context, a source from the Office of the Electoral Commission in Diyala announced that 191 candidates, including 57 women, will run for the next parliamentary elections in the governorate, indicating that the number of party candidates is 72, while that of coalition candidates is 65. Additionally, there are 54 independent candidates.

Around one million voters will vote to elect 14 representatives for the governorate of Diyala.