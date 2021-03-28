Report

Al-Fatah to boycott the voting session, a source confirms

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-28T19:04:37+0000
Al-Fatah to boycott the voting session, a source confirms

Shafaq News / Al-Fatah coalition informed the Parliament's Presidium that its representatives will not participate in the voting session on the budget bill, unless the dollar exchange rate is reduced.

 A parliamentary source told Shafaq News agency, "This decision caused a delay in the session, and the failure to reach an agreement to vote on the bill."

 The Finance Committee's rapporteur, Ahmed Al-Saffar, told Shafaq News agency, "The ministers of planning, finance, and oil are still clarifying some paragraphs of the budget for the heads of political blocs, including foreign loans, investment projects, provincial shares..."

"The Finance Committee has completed all the articles of the budget law, leaving nothing but a political agreement to vote on the budget today", he added.

 Al-Saffar indicated, "the Finance Committee is determined to vote on the general budget bill today", noting that the dollar's remains fix. 

The Parliament's Presidium had reportedly scheduled the voting session on the budget bill at 09:00 PM later today, Sunday.

