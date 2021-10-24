Al-Fatah: the manual counting will change election results will change

Shafaq News/ Al-Fatah coalition revealed today the method that will change the results of the early parliamentary elections.

The leader in al-Fatah coalition, Uday Shaalan, told Shafaq News Agency that the election results will change after the manual counting, and that this will reveal the "manipulation and fraud" that the electoral process was subjected to".

Shaalan stressed that political and popular demands will not decline except through implementing the basic demand, especially amid the popular sit-ins in Baghdad.

The Al-Fatah Alliance, which includes the majority of armed Shiite factions in Iraq, rejected the results of the early parliamentary elections.

According to the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections, the Alliance won 14 seats, compared to 48 seats in 2018.

It is worth noting that the Al-Fatah Alliance participated in the elections that took place on October 10 with 61 candidates divided into 60 electoral districts and distributed over 15 Iraqi governorates.