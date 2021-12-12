Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-12T17:08:43+0000
Al-Fatah: the Federal Court's final decision may take longer than expected

Shafaq News/ Al-Fatah coalition commented on the possibility of the Federal Supreme Court addressing the request it received to annul the election results.

 "We expect the Federal Court to postpone its decision on the appeal submitted against the results of the legislative elections, by the head of the Al-Fatah coalition, Hadi Al-Amiri,", the leader in the coalition, Muhammad Al-Bayati, told Shafaq News agency.

He added, "the reason for the postponement may be the case's need for deep surveys and polls, as well as looking into other appeals submitted against the results. Therefore, the case may take longer, especially since the Federal Court will involve technical experts from outside the judiciary, to consider the case. That is why we expect it to be postponed again during Monday's argument."

Last week, al-Amiri submitted appeals to the Federal Court against the election results. The thirteenth of this month was set as the date for announcing the Court's decision.

